you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 11:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi asks Centre to reconsider order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine

The Delhi government said its home isolation programme has been one of the most successful initiatives in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on June 19 passed an order stopping home quarantine and making five-day institutional quarantine mandatory. The Delhi government has opposed the order saying it is arbitrary. It also asked the Centre to reconsider its decision.

"Delhi government's home isolation programme has been one of the most successful initiatives in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak. We have treated thousands of mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic cases at home through daily monitoring and counselling," the Delhi government said, adding that home isolation protocol is being carried out strictly as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines of the central government.

"Delhi has already seen an escalating number of cases and has to prepare for patients from the entire region. In addition to the 80,000 beds being planned for serious patients in July, we will have to add thousands of quarantine rooms," it added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena tweeted:

The government said thousands of COVID-19 patients are being treated at home at the moment and now they would immediately need thousands of beds in quarantine centres.

"This arbitrary decision will seriously harm Delhi. The central government should reconsider its decision," it said.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 10:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

