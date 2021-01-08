MARKET NEWS

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers returning from UK; here are the details

According to the rules, an institutional and home quarantine is mandatory for all passengers flying from the UK to Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST
Passengers need to go through RT-PCR tests both at UK and India.


As flights from the UK partially resumed on January 8, chaos ensued at the Delhi Airport due to confusion over the guidelines. The Delhi Airport has now shared an advisory passengers returning from the UK need to follow.

The advisory came after the Delhi government made it mandatory for travellers coming from the UK to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

Here are the details:

-Passengers need to go through RT-PCR tests both at UK and India.

-The test needs to be done 72 hours prior to boarding the flight and they need to upload the negative test report on the Air Suvidha portal.

-The cost of the test and lounge at Delhi Airport will be incurred by the passenger themselves and will cost them Rs 3400.

-After the RT-PCR test in Delhi, all passengers must undergo a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine and seven day home quarantine.

After the Indian government's suspension of all flights to and from the UK on December 23, flight services resumed on January 8, respectively.

According to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, the notification of resuming flights is only applicable till January 23.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi Airport #India #India UK Flights
first published: Jan 8, 2021 10:34 pm

