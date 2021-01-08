Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers returning from UK; here are the details

Passengers need to go through RT-PCR tests both at UK and India.

As flights from the UK partially resumed on January 8, chaos ensued at the Delhi Airport due to confusion over the guidelines. The Delhi Airport has now shared an advisory passengers returning from the UK need to follow.



To protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK, Del govt takes imp decisions.

All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine pic.twitter.com/hYDsaOn8q1 January 8, 2021

Here are the details:

-Passengers need to go through RT-PCR tests both at UK and India.

-The test needs to be done 72 hours prior to boarding the flight and they need to upload the negative test report on the Air Suvidha portal.

-The cost of the test and lounge at Delhi Airport will be incurred by the passenger themselves and will cost them Rs 3400.

-After the RT-PCR test in Delhi, all passengers must undergo a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine and seven day home quarantine.



Kind attention to all flyers arriving from the UK. pic.twitter.com/LfeZFTYN44 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 8, 2021

After the Indian government's suspension of all flights to and from the UK on December 23, flight services resumed on January 8, respectively.

According to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, the notification of resuming flights is only applicable till January 23.