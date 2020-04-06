Death toll in US could be 'well short' of President Trump's projections: Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that COVID-19 pandemic is a "nightmare scenario", but the death toll in the US could be “well short" of the numbers cited by health officials and President Donald Trump if social distancing measures are followed.

Echoing the forecast of White House health advisor Anthony Fauci, Trump last week said that the US could see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from COVID-19 before the outbreak is under control in the country.

"If we do the social distancing properly, we should be able to get out of this with a death number well short of that,” Gates said in an interview with Fox News on April 5.

The billionaire philanthropist added it is "very important" that the sobering projection by Trump is out there so people understand the severity of the situation.

“This is a nightmare scenario because human-to-human transmittal respiratory viruses can grow exponentially,” he said. “And you know, if we had kept on going to work, traveling like we were, you know, that curve would never bend until you had the majority of the people infected and then a massive number seeking hospital care and lots of lots of deaths.”

Last week, Gates had called for a nationwide shutdown in the US when the number of infected cases was 2,00,000. In the four days since then, more than 1,00,000 fresh cases have been reported in the US and the death toll has risen sharply to over 9,500. However, the country is still not under federal lockdown. The Trump administration has extended the social distancing guidelines to April 30, and has maintained that "quarantine will not be necessary."

As of April 6, there were at least 336,830 confirmed cases, including more than 9,618 deaths, in the US. Globally, there are more than 1.2 million cases and 69,458 deaths.