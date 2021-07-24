Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceed 43 crore: Health ministry

Representative image

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43 crore with nearly 46 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The 22,80,435 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,72,190 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on July 24.

"India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved the landmark milestone of 43,26,05,567 with nearly 45,74,298 vaccine doses administered on Saturday," the health ministry said in a statement.

Cumulatively, 13,77,91,932 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states or union territories have received their first dose and 60,46,308 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Three states namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry said.