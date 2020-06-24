CSIR will now focus on clinical trial of combinations of drugs for COVID-19 treatment

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has approved Glenmark’s FabiFlu, the generic version of antiviral drug Favipiravir. However, the drug regulator and Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla will continue to carry out a larger clinical trial of the drug to check its efficacy and safety among COVID-19 patients.

The CSIR is going to submit new proposals to conduct clinical trials on combination drugs before the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr Shekhar Mande, Director General of CSIR told News18.

Track this LIVE blog for updates on coronavirus pandemic

CSIR, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has received clinical trial approvals for four repurposed drugs – Sepsivac, ACHQ (a phytopharmaceutical plant-based drug), Favipiravir and Umifenovir. Sepsivac and Favipiravir are in Phase III of the trials.

"Trials on repurposed drugs have shown promise and we have good leads. Cipla is already carrying out Favipiravir trials. Earlier trials were limited but now we need a larger trial on around 600-700 people. We also plan to approach DCGI regarding the same," said Dr Mande, adding that proposals have been prepared on clinical trials of about three to four combinations of drugs.

"Now we will emphasise on combinations of drugs. We will submit these proposals to the DCGI in the coming days,” Dr Mande added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is carrying out a randomised open-label study to evaluate efficacy and safety of Favipiravir and Umifenovir combination as compared to Favipiravir alone. Meanwhile, Cipla is in Phase-3 of Favipiravir trials, which are being carried out in eight centres in India.