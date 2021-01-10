CoWIN platform to form foundation of COVID-19 inoculation drive, says govt

(Image: AP)

The Union Health Ministry on January 10 said CoWIN, the digital platform for monitoring the COVID-19 vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive in the country. The platform will be citizen-centric so that the vaccine is available anytime and anywhere.

India will kick-start its vaccination drive from January 16, in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the world’s largest inoculation programme. The nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be given priority when the vaccination drive begins on January 16.

In preparation for this massive nationwide rollout, the Health Ministry held a video conference with officials from states and Union Territories to discuss feedback on the CoWIN software and its operational use gathered from the dry vaccination runs.

Ram Sewak Sharma, the chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 and member of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19, chaired the meeting. Sharma said robust, dependable and agile technology should form both the foundation and the back-up for the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“The process should be citizen-centric and built on an approach that the vaccine shall be available anytime and anywhere,” Sharma said.

Stressing the importance of flexibility without compromising on quality, Sharma reiterated the need for inclusivity, speed and scalability while designing the digital platform with all its components being portable, synchronous without excessive and unnecessary dependencies.

Sharma also highlighted the importance of capturing vaccination data in real-time. He also highlighted the caution one needs to exercise to ensure there was ‘no proxy’ at all while reiterating that the beneficiaries of the vaccination drive need to be uniquely and undeniably identified.

About the use of the Aadhaar platform, Sharma advised the states to urge the beneficiaries to seed their current mobile number with Aadhaar for registration and consequent communication through SMS. He also stressed the importance of clearly identifying a person who is getting vaccinated and maintain a digital record.

The meeting was attended by principal secretaries of states, National Health Mission Directors, state immunisation officers and senior officers of the Union Health Ministry.

India recently granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford’s Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute in India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The ministry statement said that both vaccines had established safety and immunogenicity.

After vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crores, a government statement said.

With PTI inputs.