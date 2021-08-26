MARKET NEWS

Covishield 84-day dose gap being reconsidered again, says govt: Report

The current gap between two doses of the vaccine has been set at 12-16 weeks for all adults.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

The government is reportedly reconsidering the 84-day gap span of Covishield doses. According to an NDTV report, the Centre is considering rethinking the gap after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

As per news agency ANI, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will decide on the dosage gap.

"Programmatic data collection processes are on to assess vaccine effectiveness. NTAGI reviewing vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis. Currently, there's no proposal for change in dose interval for Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V under consideration," said NTAGI Chief Dr NK Arora.

The current gap between two doses of the vaccine has been set at 12-16 weeks for all adults.

The recommended dose gap for Covishield initially was four to six weeks when the nationwide vaccination drive started in January this year. It was later extended to six to eight weeks.
Tags: #Covid-19 #Covishield #Covishield dose gap #India
first published: Aug 26, 2021 05:56 pm

