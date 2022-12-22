Covid-19 surge | Wear masks in public places, follow social distancing: IMA issues advisory

Amid a sudden surge in Covid cases in China and at least four cases linked to the new variant being confirmed in India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on December 22, issued an advisory to curb the spread of the virus.

“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect,” the doctor's body said in the advisory.

Catch live updates on Covid-19 here

As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new coronavirus cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant — BF.7, it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The Central government has urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of COVID to keep track of emerging variants.

Besides, the Centre also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance, it added.

In the advisory, the IMA asserted that India will be able to manage any eventualities given the robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated medical manpower, pro-active leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines. Also Read: MC Explains | Why COVID-19 is spiking in China and whether you should be worried The IMA advised all to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending COVID outbreak:

1. Face masks are to be used in all public places.

2. Social distancing is to be maintained.

3. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers.

4. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided.

5. Avoid International travel.

6. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.

7. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest.

8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time. “The Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures,” the IMA said. India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE