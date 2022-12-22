Covid-19 surge | Wear masks in public places, follow social distancing: IMA issues advisory

Amid a sudden surge in Covid cases in China and at least four cases linked to the new variant being confirmed in India, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on December 22, issued an advisory to curb the spread of the virus.
“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect,” the doctor's body said in the advisory.
As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new coronavirus cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant — BF.7, it added.
The Central government has urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of COVID to keep track of emerging variants.
Besides, the Centre also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance, it added.
In the advisory, the IMA asserted that India will be able to manage any eventualities given the robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated medical manpower, pro-active leadership support from the government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines.
The IMA advised all to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending COVID outbreak:
1. Face masks are to be used in all public places.
2. Social distancing is to be maintained.
3. Regular hand washing with soap and water or sanitizers.
4. Public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc. to be avoided.
5. Avoid International travel.
6. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.
7. Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest.
8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.
“The Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures,” the IMA said.
India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.