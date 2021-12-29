MARKET NEWS

COVID spike: Private coaching institutes in Delhi shut till further orders, online classes can continue

The DDMA had yesterday enforced yellow alert in Delhi following spike in COVID cases amid emergence of Omicron variant. Schools and colleges were announced to be shut under the yellow alert.

December 29, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
Omicron | Representative image

Private coaching institutions in the national capital will be closed till further orders due to rapid increase in number of COVID-19 cases but online cases can continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday. The Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) had yesterday enforced yellow alert in Delhi following spike in COVID cases amid emergence of Omicron variant. Schools and colleges were announced to be shut under the yellow alert.

"Private coaching institutions situated in Delhi will remain closed till further orders. However, online classes can be continued. All private coaching centres will follow the instructions and guidelines issued by DDMA from time to time for security and safety of students, teachers, faculties and public at large," DoE said in an official order. "In case, any coaching centre is found violating the instructions, the defaulters will be penalised as per provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other applicable laws," it added.

ALSO READ: Schools, colleges closed in Delhi amid spike in Omicron cases: All you need to know

The national capital on Tuesday registered a massive spike in daily COVID-19 with 496 fresh cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate also rose to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to coronavirus in the city. The total number of cases of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 recorded in Delhi has also mounted to 238.There were 67 Omicron cases in the national capital on Friday.

 
PTI
Tags: #DDMA #New Delhi #Omicron variant #Private coaching institutes #yellow alert
first published: Dec 29, 2021 07:11 pm

