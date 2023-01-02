Covid live updates: Australia, Canada issue travel curbs, strict check at Indian airports

Covid news live updates: Centre has been urged by experts to start Covid vaccinations for at-risk children between five and 11 years of age amid concerns over outbreaks in some countries. Currently, only kids aged 12 and above are included in the immunisation programme.
Australia and Canada joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight. From January 5, all air travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure.
-- France has urged EU to test passengers coming from China
--Canada has sought negative Covid-19 results from passengers coming from China
--Strict checking at Delhi airport for fliers from watchlist countries
--- Hong Kong to resume cross-border travel with mainland China
Covid update | 16 new cases reported from Maharashtra
Maharashtra reported 16 fresh cases of coronavirus that the tally of infections to 81,36,679. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,417, while the count of recoveries reached 79,88,101 after 19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. The state is now left with 161 active cases.
No Covid case or death in Chhattisgarh
No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the tally and toll remaining unchanged at 11,77,758 and 14,146, respectively. The recovery count rose by one to touch 11,63,603, leaving the state with nine cases. So far, 1,88,40,689 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 368 during the day, a government release said.
Australia, Canada put travellers from China on watchlist
