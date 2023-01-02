Covid live updates: Australia, Canada issue travel curbs, strict check at Indian airports

January 02, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Australia, Canada put travellers from China on watchlist

Australia and Canada joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

Australian health authorities said from January 5 all air travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure.