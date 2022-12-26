LIVE Covid BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Health Minister to hold video conferencing with IMA today, active Covid cases rise to 3,428

Covid BF.7 Variant in India: India has stepped up measures to avoid a Covid spillover from China and a few other countries. While the numbers are still not alarming, the fast-spreading BF.7 (Omicron BA.5 sub-lineage) variant behind the current Chinese wave is a cause for concern. States have been asked to step up testing and genome sampling besides launching booster drive
-The BF.7 Omicron variant is highly unlikely to trigger another “wave” in the country, according to some reports. India has beefed up measures to avoid any spillovers. This includes more tests and booster shots and random testing of international passengers. The variant will cause mild upper respiratory symptoms for one or two days.
Hetero's COVID-19 oral drug Nirmacom (generic Paxlovid) gets WHO prequalification
-Hetero, a city-based leading pharmaceutical company on Monday announced the receipt of World Health Organisation Prequalification of Medicines Programme (WHO PQ) approval for its generic version of COVID-19 oral anti-viral treatment candidate Nirmatrelvir.
-A press release from the drug maker said it is the first prequalification for a generic version of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral anti-viral drug 'Paxlovid,' which the WHO called, the best therapeutic choice for high-risk patients to date.
-WHO made a strong recommendation for Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir for mild and moderate COVID-19 patients at highest risk of hospital admission, such as unvaccinated, aged or immunosuppressed patients, it said.
UP govt gives Rs 10 lakh each to kin of journalists who died of COVID
-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 journalists who died of COVID-19 and saluted their courage. In a programme held at his residence here on the Good Governance Day, Adityanath said that the manner in which journalists spread awareness and exposed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, even in the middle of a severe pandemic, is commendable. The UP CM disbursed Rs 5.30 crore in all to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic.
Beijing, Shanghai residents are back to work as China eases into living with COVID
Commuters in masks crowded subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai on Monday, as China's two largest cities moved closer to living with Covid-19, which has infected millions across the country.
Karnataka readies for the new Covid guidelines
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashok will hold a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee to discuss the new Covid19 guidelines for the State.
Government to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country
- Government has decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country tomorrow in the wake of rise in Covid cases in many countries.
- Union Health Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to hold Mock Drill at all health facilities.
- The objective of this exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID.
The focus of the Mock Drill will be on the availability of health facilities, bed capacities, optimal availability of human resources including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, availability of advanced and basic life support ambulances, testing capacities, and medical oxygen.
- The Ministry has asked to do the Mock Drill under the overall guidance of District Collectors in close consultation with officers of Health Department of the State and Union Territories.
Union Health Minister to hold video conferencing with Indian Medical Association today
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association today on Covid19 situation and preparedness: Indian Medical Association (IMA)
Active Covid cases in country rise to 3,428
- India reported 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
- The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,302). The death toll stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
BF.7 boosters still in lab stage, Bharat Biotech to begin incubation
- Work is underway to develop vaccines targeting the newer variants as existing vaccines are based on the Wuhan or original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
- Bharat Biotech and other global companies, including Pfizer, Moderna are developing booster doses, which would be available only next year, Times of India reported.
- Experts believe that in countries like India, with hybrid immunities, sub-variants may have less impact.
- In June, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a detailed discussion on the efficacy of the second booster dose.
China stops publishing daily Covid data as the leaked document suggests 25 crore fresh cases in 20 days
- After the 'zero-covid policy' was diluted in the first week of this month, China has stopped publishing daily Covid data as leaked document suggests 25 crore fresh cases in just 20 days.
- Leaked document suggests that 24.8 crore people were infected with Covid-19 from December 1 to 20
- China's National Health Commission has now decided not to publish daily Covid data amid a massive surge in Covid cases.
China’s economy is showing increasing strain from the Covid Tsunami
As China battles with the COVID woes, Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators showed a contraction in activity in December from an already weak pace in November and the outlook is grim for the new year.
Moreover, since there's no reliable data on the extent of the spread of the virus, the already struggling economy stares at a grim state due to a slump in consumer spending and industrial output growing the slowest since the spring lockdowns.
The situation was even worse for shops and restaurants in Beijing than it was across the nation, with retail sales dropping almost 18% in November as both cases and restrictions in the capital increased. For more, read here
Delhi airport: Some test positive after random Covid test
As many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing at the Delhi airport, starting from 10 am on Saturday till 7 pm on Sunday. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.
On average, 25,000 travellers arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here and out of them, 500 random passengers are being tested, it added.The company is also ramping up manpower for sample collection and testing at the airport.
Ramped up testing at IGIA:
At the Delhi airport, as many as 455 passengers have been subjected to random coronavirus testing. Out of them, less than half per cent are positive cases, an official at Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said.
Chhattisgarh reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.
Nine new cases were reported from Mumbai yesterday, taking the city's infection count to 11,55,093, according to a BMC notification. Mumbai's tally is at 50 right now.
In China, many areas are facing blood shortage amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Residents have been asked to actively donate blood under strict personal protection guidelines as they face a shortage of blood caused by many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged cold weather.
Agra man tests positive:
A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19. The man has been isolated at his home and the health department has been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him. The man, an Agra resident, came from China to Delhi on December 23. This is reportedly the first Covid positive case in the district detected after November 25.
