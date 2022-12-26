LIVE Covid BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Health Minister to hold video conferencing with IMA today, active Covid cases rise to 3,428

December 26, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Government to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country

- Government has decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country tomorrow in the wake of rise in Covid cases in many countries.

- Union Health Ministry has asked all the States and Union Territories to hold Mock Drill at all health facilities.

- The objective of this exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID.

The focus of the Mock Drill will be on the availability of health facilities, bed capacities, optimal availability of human resources including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, availability of advanced and basic life support ambulances, testing capacities, and medical oxygen.

- The Ministry has asked to do the Mock Drill under the overall guidance of District Collectors in close consultation with officers of Health Department of the State and Union Territories.