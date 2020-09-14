COVID-19 wrap September 14 | 25 MPs test positive for COVID-19; WHO reports record single-day increase in global cases

India has recorded over 48.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus of which more than 9.8 lakh are active while around 37.8 lakh have recovered from the infection. The death toll due to the infection 79,722 deaths

Across the country, 9,78,500 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 13, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

Globally, over 2.8 crore cases of the infection and over 9.2 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the key developments of the day:

>> Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 today. He said that he has isolated himself and is feeling fine.

>> Over 25 Members of Parliament from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tested positive for the infectious disease ahead of the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

>> The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it has carried out testing of 2500+ samples of MPs and other officials on war footing over the weekend in service of the nation.

>> Delhi government allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the pandemic.

>> A former virologist at Hong Kong’s School of Public Health has claimed that she has proof that the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 is man-made. Dr Li Meng-Yan claims the virus was made in a virology institute in Wuhan, China where the outbreak originated, and not the wet markets.

>> The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record one-day increase in global COVID-19 cases yesterday, with the total rising by 3 lakh in 24 hours.

>> S&P projected Indian economy to contract 9 percent in FY21; said that COVID-19 will restrain economic activity.

>> Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.