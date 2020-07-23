App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 wrap July 23: India records over 29K recoveries in a day; Israel-India team up to develop rapid testing kits

Globally, there have been over 1.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.1 lakh people have died so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
India has recorded more than 12 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 29,861 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,26,167 are active cases while 7,82,606 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Close

related news

Here are all the latest updates:

>> As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day so far, the Health Ministry said today.

>> Lessons for school students in Tamil Nadu are to be televised from August 1 through 14 channels, said state Education Minister K A Sengottiyan.

>>  Merging Israel's technological expertise with India's mass production capabilities, experts from the two countries have joined hands to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds.

>> Strict restrictions were imposed in most parts of Kashmir on Thursday, a day after the UT administration announced a complete lockdown across the Valley, except for Bandipora district, to contain COVID-19 spread.

>> Paperless tickets, seat distancing, staggered intervals and scrupulous sanitising are part of the safety protocol multiplexes will introduce if the government allows screenings in 'Unlock 3.0' next month, say the CEOs of leading multiplex chains.

>> Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature is likely to be postponed further in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government official said.

>> Eighty-four security and fire services personnel deployed in Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19 but none of them came into contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials, the Tamil Nadu government said.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

