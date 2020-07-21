App
coronavirus
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 wrap July 21: Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled; IPL 2020 to be held in UAE

Globally, there have been over 1.47 crore confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 6.09 lakh people have died so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image

India has recorded over 11.5 lakh cases of COVID-19 so far and the death toll due to the infection stands at 22,084. Globally, there have been over 1.47 crore confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 6.09 lakh people have died so far.

With over 3.2 lakh confirmed cases, Maharashtra remains the state with the highest case count.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's recovery rate is at 62.72 percent, with recoveries having leapt up to 7.2 lakh. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, the Centre said on July 21.

Here are the key developments of the day:

>> The Union Health Ministry, in a letter dated July 20 and addressed to health authorities concerned in all states and UTs, said the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.

>> The Amarnath Yatra, which takes place in July-August every year, has been cancelled this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

>> Delhi's sero-prevalence study has found that 23.48 percent of the people have been affected by COVID-19 in the city, while also indicating that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic.

>> Economic activity continues to remain weak and will lead to a 6.1 percent contraction in India's GDP in the current fiscal, foreign brokerage Nomura said.

>> Australia will spend A$16.8 billion ($11.8 billion) to extend its wage subsidies for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, as a surge in new infections in the country's southeast threatens to keep the economy in recession.

>> The Indian Premier League, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said on July 21, stating that they have applied for government permission on the same.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #World News

