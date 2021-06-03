COVID-19 West Bengal | Restaurants with vaccinated staff can stay open for few hours daily, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 3 announced that restaurants in the state can now remain open between 5 pm to 8 pm, but only if their staff is vaccinated.



Restaurants in the State will be allowed to remain open between 5pm & 8pm after all their staff get vaccinated: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/74Ecbaxlfg

— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

Addressing the state, the Chief Minister remarked COVID-19 cases have decreased to half and while all other states imposed a lockdown, West Bengal has only enforced certain restrictions, reported ANI.

The CM also claimed that the state government has administered 1.4 crore COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

The state government imposed various restrictions for 15 days from May 16 and later extended it till June 15 to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, earlier in the week, on June 1, Mamata Banerjee had relaxed a few more restrictions by allowing the opening of retail shops including bookstalls from noon to 3 pm and construction activities after vaccinating workers.

Banerjee said operations in the Information Technology and ITES sector shall also be allowed with 10 per cent of total strength to enable backend and maintenance works between noon and 3 pm.

'Construction activities and operations in industries and manufacturing units will be allowed with onsite staff after workers are vaccinated for Covid-19. Employers shall give a prior intimation to the district magistrates concerned regarding the compliance on the vaccination status of the staff and workers,' she said reading out an order.

On June 3, the state reported 8,923 new COVID-19 cases the state health department stated. In the last 24 hours, 135 people died of the disease in the state, it said. The state has so far reported 13,94,724 cases and 15,813 deaths.