COVID-19: Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra starts; what is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra will go into weekend lockdown starting from Friday evening as the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.

Maharashtra will go into weekend lockdown starting from April 9 evening as the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week. From 8 pm, there will be no movement allowed except essential services until Monday 7 am as night curfew and weekend lockdown in Mumbai get combined.

The Maharashtra government earlier this week, made additional restrictions announcing weekend lockdown and night curfew in the city amid a huge COVID surge in the state.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police also issued detailed guidelines of restrictions in Mumbai, clarifying several points.

These restrictions are in place till April 30.

Here's everything you need to know:

Strict lockdown will be imposed on Saturday and Sunday but it will not be like that of the lockdown last year.

In-person takeaway from hotels is not allowed during the weekend lockdown. Only home deliveries are allowed.

But takeaway during weekend lockdown is allowed at roadside food stalls. No person will be allowed to stand and eat.

Maids, cooks, drivers, housel helps, nurses and medical attendees providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home are allowed between 7 am and 10 pm.

Eye clinics and optician shops allowed to remain open during the time announced by the state government.

Home delivery of essential supplies through online service providers is allowed 24 hours all days.

Students/candidates attending exams can travel with valid hall tickets accompanied by one guardian.

Beaches are closed till April 30.

Religious/social/cultural/political functions are not allowed.

Recreation/entertainment services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes) will remain closed.

Restaurants/bars will stay closed (except those inside hotels).

Religious places will stay closed.

Barber shops/spa/salon/parlours will be closed.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 new COVID-19 positive cases on April 8, which has taken the total case tally in the state to 32,29,547.