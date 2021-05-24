COVID-19 vaccines | Over 19.84 crore doses administered so far: Govt

Elderly people leave after receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai, March 8. (Image: AP)

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday. It said 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, it said. The total number of vaccine doses administered across the country so far stands at 19,84,43,550, the ministry said.

COVID-19 crisis | Maharashtra records 22,122 cases to take tally above 56 lakh; 361 die, 42,320 recover

The beneficiaries include 97,78,142 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,515 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,50,74,689 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,55,642 FLWs who have taken the second; and 1,18,81,337 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose. Besides, 6,15,11,397 and 99,13,239 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose while 5,68,98,522 and 1,83,12,067 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As many as 23,65,395 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, the 129th day of the vaccination drive. According to provisional data, 21,90,849 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 1,74,546 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.