COVID-19 vaccines | Bharat Biotech to increase production of Covaxin to 10 crore doses by October: MoS Home

Covaxin (Representative image)

The Union Ministry of State for Home on May 20 announced that Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech will increase the production of Covaxin from the present 1.7 crore doses per month to 10 crore doses by October.

With this, the overall production of Covaxin -- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine -- will increase to 10 crore in June, 17 crore in July, 19 crore in August and 40 crore in September, added the ministry. Till now the pharma firm had produced a total of 4.12 crore Covaxin shots so far, which includes both the doses.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech 's Covaxin manufacturing facility is under construction in Kolar district's Malur town of Karnataka. According to state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the Kolar vaccine manufacturing facility will have a production capacity of four-five crore doses per month by August-end.

On May 19, the pharma firm claimed that they have made a fresh despatch of the vaccine to government and private hospitals in as many as 30-odd cities across the country amid the Covaxin shortage. The last dispatch was made on May 17.

A report by Business Line claimed that the Hyderabad-based pharma firm had come in to an agreement with the government under which it would supply 5 million doses of Covaxin every fortnight in April and May.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The firm had also transferred Covaxin technology to three public sector enterprises, including Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Ltd and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd.