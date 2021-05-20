COVID-19 vaccines | Bharat Biotech to increase production of Covaxin to 10 crore doses by October: MoS Home
May 20, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
Covaxin (Representative image)
The Union Ministry of State for Home on May 20 announced that Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech will increase the production of Covaxin from the present 1.7 crore doses per month to 10 crore doses by October.
With this, the overall production of Covaxin -- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine -- will increase to 10 crore in June, 17 crore in July, 19 crore in August and 40 crore in September, added the ministry. Till now the pharma firm had produced a total of 4.12 crore Covaxin shots so far, which includes both the doses.
Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech 's Covaxin manufacturing facility is under construction in Kolar district's Malur town of Karnataka. According to state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the Kolar vaccine manufacturing facility will have a production capacity of four-five crore doses per month by August-end.
On May 19, the pharma firm claimed that they have made a fresh despatch of the vaccine to government and private hospitals in as many as 30-odd cities across the country amid the Covaxin shortage. The last dispatch was made on May 17.
A report by Business Line claimed that the Hyderabad-based pharma firm had come in to an agreement with the government under which it would supply 5 million doses of Covaxin every fortnight in April and May.
The firm had also transferred Covaxin technology to three public sector enterprises, including Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Ltd and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd.