COVID-19 Vaccine: WHO Approval for Covaxin expected this week

Recognition from the global health body will allow people vaccinated with Covaxin to travel abroad without restrictions as some countries only accept COVID-19 vaccines approved by WHO.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
A file image of Covaxin.


The much-awaited World Health Organization's (WHO) nod for India's indigenous vaccine, Covaxin is expected this week, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Recognition from the global health body will allow people vaccinated with Covaxin to travel abroad without restrictions as some countries only accept COVID-19 vaccines approved by WHO.

On September 1, it was reported that the Bharat Biotech vaccine would get WHO's emergency use approval by mid-September. A WHO panel was to meet in the first week of September to review the data submitted by the vaccine maker.

"A series of meetings are taking place to assess pre-clinical and clinical data, leading to a crucial decision which is likely by September mid," a source told The Economic Times.

According to the WHO, its Emergency Use Listing Procedure (EUL) is a risk-based procedure for assessing and listing unlicensed vaccines, therapeutics and in vitro diagnostics with the ultimate aim of expediting the availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency.

In fact on August 12, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya met Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO. In that meeting, 'a productive discussion was held on WHO’s approval of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin'.

WHO's approval will also enable Covaxin to join the WHO’s COVAX vaccine alliance which is supplying COVID-19 vaccines to multiple low-income countries. So far, six vaccines have EUL from the WHO – AstraZeneca-Oxford, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

Regarding the vaccine's supply in India, according to a Moneycontrol Exclusive, Bharat Biotech, which had been struggling to add capacity, managed to increase production and supplied 21 million doses of Covaxin to the government in August. The Hyderabad-based company had informed that it had started a commercial rollout of vaccines from the Ankleshwar unit in Gujarat.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus vaccine #COVAXIN #Covid-19 #WHO Approval
first published: Sep 13, 2021 04:53 pm

