COVID-19 Vaccine | We respect FDA's decision, says NITI Aayog's VK Paul on US rejecting EUA for Covaxin
"All of these are scientific considerations & keeping those in mind, the nuancing might be different, especially in those countries where science is strong. Our manufacturing is strong. They have decided this, we respect it", he added.
June 11, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
Ocugen is co-developing Covaxin with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for the US market.
After the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin, Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog said that he respects this decision. He added that while every country's regulatory system might have some things in common with others, there are things which are different.
"Scientific framework is same but its nuancing is as per context", Dr Paul explained when asked about the US FDA's rejection of EUA for Covaxin.
"All of these are scientific considerations & keeping those in mind, the nuancing might be different, especially in those countries where science is strong. Our manufacturing is strong. They have decided this, we respect it", he added.
FDA rejected Ocugen's application for EUA of Covaxin, following which Bharat Biotech's US partner on June 10 said it would no longer pursue an emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, and would instead aim to file for a full US approval of the anti-COVID shot.
"This is a consequence of the US FDA asking the company to launch an additional trial so that the company can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA), which is a full approval," said the company.
Ocugen is co-developing Covaxin with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for the US market.
Ocugen in a regulatory filing said it has agreed to pay another $10 million to Bharat Biotech within a month from the commercial launch of Covaxin in the North American country.