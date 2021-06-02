COVID-19 vaccine update | BMC, government vaccination centres to stay shut tomorrow in Mumbai due to inadequate stock

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has clarified that all the existing COVID-19 restrictions on the state will not be lifted as 21 districts still have a positivity rate greater than 10%

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 2 announced that all the BMC and government vaccination centers will be closed on June 3 in Mumbai due to lack of adequate vaccine stock.

The announcement was reiterated by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Department of Public Relations.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 925 positive cases, while 1,632 cases in past 24 hours. With this, a total of 6,74,296 people recovered in the financial capital while 16,850 people are still active.

The city's civic body BMC has issued new 'break the chain' orders on May 31. According to the new orders, essential shops can now operate from 7 am to 2 pm. Non-essential shops have also been allowed to operate but while adhering to the odd-even rule.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 2 said that India has crossed landmark milestone of India crossed the landmark milestone of administering 22 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses. Over 2.25 crore beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated so far. While more than 22 lakh vaccine doses were administered today till 7 pm, said the ministry.