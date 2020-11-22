COVID-19 vaccine | Sputnik V to be priced much lower than Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

2 | India likely to start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: India may start the production of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine for coronavirus, the RIA news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on November 17. China is also one of the countries which may start producing the vaccine, according to Putin.

Hours after the US pharmaceutical giant Moderna said it would charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Russian drugmaker Sputnik V claimed that its vaccine would be cheaper than those of Pfizer and Moderna.

"Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of $19.50 and Moderna of $25-$37 per dose actually means their price of $39 and $50-$74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower," Sputnik V wrote on Twitter on November 22.



Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of $19.50 and Moderna of $25-$37 per dose actually means their price of $39 and $50-$74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower. https://t.co/nr1C7RBdZB

While speaking with the German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS), Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel had said their COVID-19 vaccine would cost the same as a flu shot which is between $10-$50.

In its earlier announcement, Moderna had claimed that its experimental vaccine is 94.5 percent effective, which is based on the interim data from the last-clinical trial. With this, Moderna has become the second developer after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to report results that far exceeded expectations.