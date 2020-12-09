COVID-19 vaccine | Six out of 249 volunteers drop out of Covishield trials in Mumbai

The six volunteers who backed out were participating in the trial being conducted at the King Edward Memorial Hospital located in Parel, Mumbai.

The clinical trial for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Covishield is currently on. In Mumbai, those who have volunteered for the trials had got their first shots in October and were due for the second dose 28 days later in November.

However, when they were contacted by the hospital authorities to get the second dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine , six out of 249 volunteers backed out, reported the Hindustan Times.

The six volunteers who backed out were participating in the trial being conducted at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital located in Parel, Mumbai. The other batch (148 persons), who were volunteering at the BYL Nair Hospital gave full attendance when the second dosage was administered.

A total of 101 persons had volunteered for the trails being conducted at KEM Hospital. It began on September 26 and the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine was administered after mid-October. When these volunteers were called back for the second dosage, only 95 of them showed up.

Speaking about their absence, hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said: “It is a voluntary process, we cannot force them if they don’t want to come…. We don’t know why they dropped out of the trial. It is a personal choice.”

Both hospitals are done administering the two doses of Covishield and are now studying its immune response. No participant has complained of any adverse effect since the process concluded last week.

