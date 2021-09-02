COVID-19 Vaccine | Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli achieve 100% first dose

Representative image: Reuters

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 100 percent of their 18 plus population.

He further stated that Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36 percent of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli has administered to 18 percent and Himachal Pradesh has administered the second dose to 32 percent of its population, reported ANI.

A few days ago, Himachal Pradesh's State health minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal had said that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to complete administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus age group.

Dr. Saizal, speaking to ANI, said, "The state has completed 100 percent first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 percent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021.

The minister also promised that if some people were left out of the vaccination count, it would be investigated and everyone will be vaccinated soon. Dr. Saizal said the state would organise a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with the beneficiaries and healthcare workers of the state government.

Earlier today, Gurugram became the first district in Haryana to vaccinate 100 percent of its eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Considering the migratory population, the district has exceeded its expected eligible population. More people in the district have to be inoculated with the first dose, which includes another three lakh (300,000) people. Currently, the focus is on increasing the second dose coverage, to take the existing coverage from 43 percent to nearly 60 percent,” Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram noted.

India on August 31 broke its previous record of vaccinating the highest number of individuals against COVID-19 disease in a single day. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that over 1.09 crore vaccine doses were administered.

"Country has reached a new milestone! Breaking previous record of administering over 1.09 cr doses of vaccine, today a new record was made," the health minister had said.

As of September 1, more than 81.09 lakh vaccine doses have been administered according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 66.3 crore.