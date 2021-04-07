COVID-19 vaccine Q&As | Can India start vaccinating all, what is the current output, do we face shortage and other key queries answered

More than 8.7 crore beneficiaries in India have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. (Representative image)

India is in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19 - which experts fear to be "deadlier" than the first wave of the pandemic. As the country is facing a steep surge in daily COVID infections, and the situation in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka remains particularly worrisome, the focus has been shifted to accelerating the pace of the ongoing inoculation drive. But stepping up the immunisation campaign also means requirement of more vaccine doses. And this raises a number of pertinent questions. Here, Moneycontrol attempts to answer some of them, based on expert opinions and available data.

What is the potential vaccine output capacity in India, and how much is being produced now?

By August, the two vaccine makers - the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech - would have cumulatively supplied around 600 million vaccine doses.

The SII "can be in a position to supply 470 million doses of Covishield by August" and Bharat Biotech "should also be able to supply 120-130 million doses of Covaxin" by the same period," Professor V K Paul, member (health) NITI Aayog, told The Indian Express on March 24.

The estimated manufacturing capacity of SII is 70-100 million doses of Covishield vaccine a month, news agency PTI quoted the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) as saying in a parliamentary panel report, submitted before the Rajya Sabha on March 8.

The Bharat Biotech is estimated to manufacture 150 million doses of Covaxin a year, and is currently producing 4-5 million doses per month.

The SII is currently producing around 65-70 million doses of Covishield, Poonawalla said on April 6.

What does it involve if SII and Bharat Biotech vaccines have to be made at other production facilities?

The Serum Institute has so far not revealed whether it would be increasing the number of production facilities. However, the company is looking forward to ramp up the production at its current facilities, which would require an "amount of Rs 3,000 crores", SII CEO Adar Poonawaala told NDTV.

The Bharat Biotech, according to reports, will begin production at facilities in Gujarat's Ankleshwar and Karnataka's Malur Kolar, in addition to its current production unit in Hyderabad.

The manufacturing capacity would rise five-fold by July-end at Malur Kolar-unit and two-fold at Hyderabad unit by May, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 25.

What is our vaccine stock? For how many days will it last?

The exact amount of vaccine stocked by India so far has not been released. However, more than eight crore vaccine doses were administered by the country until April 5. With the daily number of vaccinations increasing, concerns have been raised over a demand-supply mismatch.

India has already deferred vaccine exports for now, including supplies to be made through the WHO-backed global vaccine alliance COVAX.

According to a PTI report, Bharat Biotech is struggling to step up supplies of its vaccine Covaxin. The states of Odisha and Haryana have reportedly raised the issue of insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre.

At present, the number of days which the vaccine stockpile can last cannot be estimated. The Union health ministry on April 3 dismissed the concerns over vaccine shortage, calling them "rumours".

“There has been no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in our country till date and there is no possibility of the shortage in future too," said Dr NK Arora, chair, Operations Research Group, National Task Force, ICMR Delhi.

If we look at a run rate of about 4 million per day for vaccination, we will need 120 million doses a month. But our output is way below that. Are we likely to face a shortage?

Considering the monthly production of 65-70 million doses of Covishield and 4-5 million doses of Covaxin, a mismatch may emerge, according to experts.

Both the vaccine producers are expected to ramp up their productions. As stated above, the Covaxin production is expected to double up by May at Bharat Biotech's Hyderabad plant and increase five-fold at its Karnataka-based manufacturing facility.

The Centre has stressed that there would no shortage in the supply of vaccine to the states. The clearance of other vaccine candidates is also expected in the near future.

What about other vaccine candidates? Can they be fast-tracked and produced?

Around eight other vaccine candidates are in various trial stages in India. A candidate that can help the government in addressing the expected spurt in demand is Russia's Sputnik V. Its regulatory clearance is expected to be fast-tracked.

The Russian vaccine is expected to be granted regulatory clearance within 10 days, The Hindu reported, citing highly-placed sources, on April 4. India's Panacea Biotec would reportedly be manufacturing 100 million doses of Sputnik yearly.

When vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are being used in other countries, why is it taking them such a long time to get approval in India?

The vaccine developed by US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, along with German biotechnology firm BioNTech, was the first in the world to be granted regulatory approval in December last year. In India, however, Pfizer's application for emergency use authorisation was not cleared after its request to skip a small local safety trial was declined by the country's drug regulator.

In March, a month after withdrawing its application, Pfizer informed the Indian government about its intent to locally produce the vaccine if "assured faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports", Reuters reported.

Moderna is yet to apply for regulatory clearance in India. Another reason why Pfizer and Moderna jabs are not under prime consideration is due to the logistical barriers. Both the vaccines are required to be stored and supplied under an advanced cold chain network.

The Moderna vaccine needs to be preserved at temperatures between -25°C and -15°C, whereas, the Pfizer vaccine requires a storage temperature of -70°C.

Pricing also remains a factor as Moderna vaccines are charged at $32 per two-shot regimen and Pfizer at $19.5 (the rate in the US market). Comparatively, each dose of Covishield and Covaxin cost below $4 at private hospitals in India.