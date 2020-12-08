COVID-19 vaccine | Pfizer vaccine has 'favourable safety profile', says US regulator

Pfizer | Company has completed Phase-3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine and final vaccine efficacy at end of Phase-3 trials is 95 percent.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on December 8 released two separate analyses and concluded that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has 'favourable safety profile'.

The documents issued by the US Regulator mentioned that data from 38,000 trial participants involved in testing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine revealed 'no specific safety concerns'.

Apart from this, the FDA in its detailed analysis concluded that the first Covid-19 vaccine being considered for U.S. distribution 'met the prescribed success criteria' in a clinical study.

British grandma Margaret Keenan is first in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

The FDA analysis highlighted various 'known benefits' from the vaccine. The analysis was released two days ahead of an advisory committee meeting of the FDA, which will decide on emergency approval. Meanwhile, AFP and The Wall Street Journal suggested that the agency looks inclined to green-light the vaccine.

The FDA has also released two separate analyses, i.e., one from the vaccine’s manufacturers -- Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE, while another from its own staff scientists.

Highlighting the benefits, FDA analysis included 'reduction in the risk of confirmed Covid-19 occurring at least seven days after Dose 2'. As per details, Pfizer vaccine requires two doses for full protection.

Stating other benefits, the FDA stated that the vaccine manages to reduce the risk of confirmed Covid-19 after the first dose and before the second dose. Adding the benefit, the agency said, the vaccine helped in the "reduction in the risk of confirmed severe Covid-19 any time after dose 1", quoted WSJ.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a 90-year-old grandmother from Britain Margaret Keenan has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She received the first COVID-19 shot at her local hospital in England's Coventry at 6.31 am from nurse May Parsons.

Last week, the UK regulators approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. Following this, Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led placed an order of 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - enough for 20 million people - as two courses are needed.

