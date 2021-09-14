COVID-19 Vaccine | Likely to follow UK Vaccination Model for 12-18 year olds, says ICMR Chief

On the 213th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 70.76 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.37 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava has indicated that vaccinations for children in the age group of 12-18 years will likely be carried out in a similar fashion to United Kingdom's inoculation model for adolescents.

"A good example in front of us is what the United Kingdom has done: they have reduced it in age bracket from 18 years to 17 years for a few weeks and then 17 years to 16 years for a few weeks. We can take learning from that. And make a decision", said Dr Bhargava in an interview with Network 18.

He further mentioned that with Zydus Cadila’s vaccine Zycov-D getting emergency-use authorisation, the framework of inoculation in adolescents will be finalised soon.

Dr Bhargava also clarified that at the moment a booster shot is not a theme for discussion in the central public health discourse. Vaccinating everyone with two doses remain the government’s top priority.

Even though India has achieved the 75 crore vaccination mark and effectively moving closer to its target of inoculating all adults by December 31, the gap between the first and second dose administered in the population is big. While 60 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose, only 20 per cent population is fully immunised.

When Dr Bhargava was asked the same he said that India will catch up soon on its second dose and it all depends on the availability of vaccines and the fact that vaccine hesitancy shouldn’t creep in.

Talking about an anticipated third wave, Dr Bhargava remarked that many districts are still in the midst of a second wave and if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed then more districts will join the list.

"We may see some more districts join the list if they stop adopting the Covid-appropriate behaviour and have mass gatherings, especially in the upcoming festivals: the months of October, November and December are important. If we celebrate the festivals on a low key this year, the next year we can celebrate with a bigger bash", he noted, quoted by News 18.