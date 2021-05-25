COVID-19 Vaccine : Karnataka to give second dose of COVAXIN only to 45 years and above

Covaxin (Representative image)
Karnataka government has directed health officials to administer the second dose of Covaxin only to people aged above 45 years. This order comes in the face of a shortage of the coronavirus vaccine in the state.
In an official order on May 25 the state government said, "In order to tide over the current situation of short supply of Covaxin in the State of Karnataka, it is hereby advised that all the private health care institutions should utilize the available stock of Covaxin at their respective health facility, as the second dose for the age group 45 plus who are awaiting for the second dose of Covaxin as per the COVID vaccination schedule of Government of India, " as reported by news agency ANI.
Recently there has been much confusion regarding the vaccination status in the state and therefore on May 22, the government issued an order to clarify any confusion or doubt.
A statement from the director of the National Health Mission said the first dose of Covishield vaccination is for those above 45 years in the urban area, who have to enroll online whereas in the rural areas the enrolment would be done on-site.
Those due for the second dose of Covishield can walk into the nearest vaccination centre and get innoculated.
The first dose of Covaxin is presently not being given to people above 45 years, the government said adding, that those due for the second dose would get an SMS with the vaccination centre in it, and accordingly they have to reach the designated COVID vaccination centre.
According to the statement, the vaccine for 18 to 44 years is currently not available.
'However, for identified State COVID frontline workers/vulnerable groups and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers,' the statement read.
The state on May 25 recorded 22,758 fresh COVID-19 cases with capital city Bengaluru adding 6243 to the case load. 588 deaths were recorded on the same day, while the positivity rate stands at 21.13%.
The ongoing state lockdown has also been extended till June 7 as a measure to break the chain of transmission.(With inputs from ANI & PTI)