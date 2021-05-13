COVID-19 Update: Import License will be granted in 1-2 days for vaccines approved by WHO and FDA

Assuring that vaccine will be available for all, Dr Paul mentioned that 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December, for India and for Indians.

Addressing a press conference on May 13, Dr VK Paul, Member of Health, NITI Aayog, informed that import license for any vaccine approved by World Health Organization (WHO) and by the USA's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be granted within 1-2 days. He also mentioned that no import license is currently pending.

Dr Paul also mentioned that various concerned departments- the Department of Biotechnology- and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been in touch with foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson from the beginning.

"They had said that they are working in their own way and they would talk of vaccine availability in Q3, in 2021. We are connected to them. I'm hopeful that they'll step forward to increase availability in India. Johnson & Johnson did a good job, they accepted this offer under Quad", said Dr Paul.

Assuring that vaccine will be available for all, Dr Paul mentioned that 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December, for India and for Indians.

He also said he was hopeful about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine hitting the markets next week. While the first consignment with 1.5 lakh doses arrived in Hyderabad on May 1, the second batch will be coming in on May 14. Sputnik's production in India will begin in July and it is estimated that 15.6 crore doses will be manufactured in that period.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Further, companies who are interested in manufacturing COVAXIN have been given an 'open invitation' by the government, said Dr Paul. While explaining that COVAXIN uses the inactivated form of the live virus which can be only done in BSL3 labs, he said that not all companies have this infrastructure.

"Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. Govt will assist so that capacity is increased," said Paul.

Paul also mentioned that according to data, scientists have opined that a person can get vaccinated after 6 months of COVID recovery.