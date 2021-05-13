COVID-19 Update: Import License will be granted in 1-2 days for vaccines approved by WHO and FDA
Dr Paul also mentioned that various concerned departments- the Department of Biotechnology- and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been in touch with foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson from the beginning.
May 13, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Assuring that vaccine will be available for all, Dr Paul mentioned that 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December, for India and for Indians.
Addressing a press conference on May 13, Dr VK Paul, Member of Health, NITI Aayog, informed that import license for any vaccine approved by World Health Organization (WHO) and by the USA's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be granted within 1-2 days. He also mentioned that no import license is currently pending.
"They had said that they are working in their own way and they would talk of vaccine availability in Q3, in 2021. We are connected to them. I'm hopeful that they'll step forward to increase availability in India. Johnson & Johnson did a good job, they accepted this offer under Quad", said Dr Paul.
He also said he was hopeful about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine hitting the markets next week. While the first consignment with 1.5 lakh doses arrived in Hyderabad on May 1, the second batch will be coming in on May 14. Sputnik's production in India will begin in July and it is estimated that 15.6 crore doses will be manufactured in that period.
Further, companies who are interested in manufacturing COVAXIN have been given an 'open invitation' by the government, said Dr Paul. While explaining that COVAXIN uses the inactivated form of the live virus which can be only done in BSL3 labs, he said that not all companies have this infrastructure.
"Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. Govt will assist so that capacity is increased," said Paul.
Paul also mentioned that according to data, scientists have opined that a person can get vaccinated after 6 months of COVID recovery.