COVID-19 Vaccine : Government readies two more central drug laboratories at Pune and Hyderabad
Funded from the PM Cares fund, the two new labs would help the government to facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines.
July 04, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
DBT-NIAB Central Drugs Laboratory for COVID-19 Vaccine Testing being constructed.
In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine testing, two new additional labs have been set up by the government in Hyderabad and Pune. Funded from the PM Cares fund, the two new labs would help the government 'to facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines', read the press release.
Currently, India has a Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at Kasauli, which is the National Control Laboratory for testing and pre-release certification of Immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in India.
Read: IIT-B scientist gets DCGI nod to launch algo-based COVID-19 testing tool
“A big step forward towards comprehensive development of pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost production of COVID-9 vaccines," said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on July while commenting on the occasion.
Now, the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology has set up two vaccine testing facilities in its Autonomous Research Institutes National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology,(NIAB) Hyderabad as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), for batch testing and quality control of vaccines.
While NCCS in Pune has received its gazette notification as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and lot release of COVID-19 vaccines, NIAB in Hyderabad is likely to receive necessary notification shortly.
The labs are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month, the government said, adding that they are 'geared up to test existing COVID-19 vaccines and other newer COVID-19 vaccines as per the demand of the nation'.
According to the government, this would expedite manufacturing and supply of vaccines, and also be logistically convenient as Pune and Hyderabad are vaccine manufacturing hubs.