COVID-19 Vaccine : Government readies two more central drug laboratories at Pune and Hyderabad

DBT-NIAB Central Drugs Laboratory for COVID-19 Vaccine Testing being constructed.

In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine testing, two new additional labs have been set up by the government in Hyderabad and Pune. Funded from the PM Cares fund, the two new labs would help the government 'to facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines', read the press release.

Currently, India has a Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at Kasauli, which is the National Control Laboratory for testing and pre-release certification of Immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in India.

“A big step forward towards comprehensive development of pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost production of COVID-9 vaccines," said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on July while commenting on the occasion.

Now, the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology has set up two vaccine testing facilities in its Autonomous Research Institutes National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology,(NIAB) Hyderabad as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), for batch testing and quality control of vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While NCCS in Pune has received its gazette notification as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and lot release of COVID-19 vaccines, NIAB in Hyderabad is likely to receive necessary notification shortly.

The labs are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month, the government said, adding that they are 'geared up to test existing COVID-19 vaccines and other newer COVID-19 vaccines as per the demand of the nation'.

According to the government, this would expedite manufacturing and supply of vaccines, and also be logistically convenient as Pune and Hyderabad are vaccine manufacturing hubs.