COVID-19 vaccine | First vaccine shots likely on January 13: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

Indians can expect to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 13, Union Health Ministry Secreatry Rajesh Bhushan said on January 5.

“Based on feedback of dry-run, the government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation,” he said during the health ministry briefing on coronavirus.

The announcement comes days after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved emergency use authorization for Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The coronavirus vaccine will be first administered to about one crore healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty. The government has assured they would not have to register for the vaccine shots.

The priority groups that will receive the coronavirus vaccine shots are -- about 1 crore healthcare workers, healthcare providers and those working in healthcare setting, around 2 crore frontline workers including armed forces, state and central police personnel, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers and municipal workers, and almost 27 crore persons aged above 50 years and those with co-morbidities (irrespective of age).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show