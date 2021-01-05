MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :Webinar on 'Risk management and financing for FPOs', only on Commodity Ki Paathshala by NCDEX IPFT
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine | First vaccine shots likely on January 13: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

Based on the feedback of dry-run, the government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST

Indians can expect to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 13, Union Health Ministry Secreatry Rajesh Bhushan said on January 5.

“Based on feedback of dry-run, the government is ready to introduce COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation,” he said during the health ministry briefing on coronavirus.

The announcement comes days after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved emergency use authorization for Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The coronavirus vaccine will be first administered to about one crore healthcare workers on COVID-19 duty. The government has assured they would not have to register for the vaccine shots.

The priority groups that will receive the coronavirus vaccine shots are -- about 1 crore healthcare workers, healthcare providers and those working in healthcare setting, around 2 crore frontline workers including armed forces, state and central police personnel, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers and municipal workers, and almost 27 crore persons aged above 50 years and those with co-morbidities (irrespective of age).

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The Centre will be procuring 6.6 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The government will be procuring the vaccine at Rs 200 per dose and is expected to sign a Rs 1,300 crore purchase agreement with SII for the same soon.
Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine tracker #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 5, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.