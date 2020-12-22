MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine | Expert panel to take up Pfizer, SII's emergency use authorisation applications soon

Pfizer was the first pharma company to apply for the EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine in India on December 5.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's expert panel will meet soon to take up application of Pfizer and Serum Institute of India (SII) for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their COVID-19 Vaccine candidates, sources told CNBC-TV18 on December 22.

Notably, Pfizer was the first to apply for the EUA in India on December 5. However, it sought more time from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) as its experts were busy and could not present their case on December 9.

Now, the US pharma giant has written to the drug controller seeking a fresh date to present their case for the EUA.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine tracker #Covishield #COVOVAX #Pfizer #SII
first published: Dec 22, 2020 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.