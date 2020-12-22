COVID-19 vaccine | Expert panel to take up Pfizer, SII's emergency use authorisation applications soon

live bse live

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's expert panel will meet soon to take up application of Pfizer and Serum Institute of India (SII) for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their COVID-19 Vaccine candidates, sources told CNBC-TV18 on December 22.

Notably, Pfizer was the first to apply for the EUA in India on December 5. However, it sought more time from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) as its experts were busy and could not present their case on December 9.

Now, the US pharma giant has written to the drug controller seeking a fresh date to present their case for the EUA.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)