COVID-19 Vaccine: DGCI grants EUA for single dose Sputnik Light

Representative Image

Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed.



This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 6, 2022

Tweeting the news out on February 6, the Health Minister said that this is India's ninth COVID-19 vaccine in the country. "This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic", read his tweet.

This comes in a day after news agency PTI had reported that an expert panel of India's central drug authority had recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V.

Official sources according to PTI said that in light of the recommendations made during a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting on January 31, Dr Reddy's Laboratories presented its proposal for grant of permission to import Sputnik Light for restricted use in an emergency situation and booster-dose vaccination, along with the analysis of the latest safety and efficacy data, including its benefits against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

After detailed deliberations, the SEC recommended for grant of permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, subject to various regulatory provisions. "With regard to the use of the Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose, the applicant may provide clinical data, including immunogenicity data in the Indian population, for further evaluation", sources told PTI.

The Hyderabad-based drug major, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India in September 2020.