COVID-19 Vaccine | Covaxin production was delayed over quality concerns: NTAGI chief

NTAGI chief Dr NK Arora apprised that the government was initially hoping for a much scaled-up production of Covaxin, but the initial glitches, including that of quality, slowed down the entire process.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
A file image of Covaxin.

A file image of Covaxin.


Covaxin's supply was delayed due to quality issues in the first few batches that were produced at Bharat Biotech's most recent facility at Bengaluru, the chief of the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) said.

Dr NK Arora apprised that the government was initially hoping for a much scaled-up production of Covaxin, but the initial glitches, including that of quality, slowed down the entire process

Covaxin, backed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is one of the two main vaccines, the other one being Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, that are being administered in the country against the virus.

Speaking to ANI, Arora said, "The test batches of that plant weren't satisfactory and got rejected which led to delay in ramping up production, but now the batches have been approved by the competent authority and will be available for public consumption."

The Centre has kept a target of vaccinating all adults by December end. But, due to vaccination shortage, centres have had to remain shut temporarily ever since the inoculation drive was opened up for all adults in May.

Show

Dr Arora also mentioned that Bharat Biotech will soon be able to scale up its production. "Almost 47crore doses have been administered so far. In August, availability should increase significantly overall and it is expected that Bharat Biotech will be able to provide seven to 10 crore doses per month in the coming weeks," he said.

Further Dr Arora said, "Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are our major vaccine suppliers and we hope that will also be our driver for completing the adult immunization in this country by the end."

On production of Covishield and Covaxin, he said, "Serum Institute has almost 8- 10 crore doses, 3-3.5 crore from Bharat Biotech and small contribution from Sputnik also. In August and coming months, there will be an exponential increase in the availability of vaccines and administration."

(With inputs from ANI)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 3, 2021 03:48 pm

