COVID-19 Vaccine : Could have a jab for kids in India by September, says ICMR-NIV Director

Amid Covaxin's ongoing trials on children, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s National Institute of Virology (Pune) director Priya Abraham has shared that India is likely to have an indigenous vaccine for kids by September this year.

“Hopefully, the results (of the trials) are going to be available very soon. The results will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have Covid-19 vaccines for children,” Abraham said in an interview to India Science, an OTT channel of the science and technology department, quoted by Hindustan Times.

Speaking on the same lines, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) had said the same last month, "The vaccines for children should come out now because trials in India are already there in the vaccines which are available in India, the Bharat Biotech trial is in the final phase by September we will have the data. "

ICMR and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one among the three vaccines that are currently being administered in India. The other two are Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, and the Russian Sputnik V.

Along with Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D can also be administered to children, if approved. At present, the application for the grant of emergency use authorisation is pending before the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

Speaking about booster shots, Abraham said that presently booster shot studies have been halted by World Health Organization (WHO) due to the vast vaccine gap between the high-income and low-income countries. However, in future booster shot recommendations will definitely come she said.

Abraham also touched upon the intermixing of two vaccines and assured that there are no safety concerns regarding that. She said they were studying this phenomenon and will be able to give more details in a few days.

The DCGI on August 11 had accepted a proposal for research to be conducted to analyse mixing a dose each of the two vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Covaxin and Covishield.

"Permission has been granted for research study at CMC Vellore on mixing of vaccine doses," news agency ANI quoted Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog, as saying.

Lastly, Abraham reiterated vaccination is a must and the studies done at NIV have shown the vaccines in use do work against the variants, citing the antibodies produced in the bodies of vaccinated people. She said it has been found that the efficacy of antibodies has been reduced two to three folds in case of variants.