COVID-19 vaccine | Centre to purchase 4.5 crore more doses of SII's Covishied by April

As per the purchase order, each dose of the Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 200 with GST of Rs 10.

The Government of India placed a purchase order for 1.1 crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield with Serum Institute of India (SII) on January 11 and committed to buy 4.5 crore more by April 2021.

The dispatch of the COVID-19 vaccines is expected to start by early January 12, news agency PTI reported.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

As per the purchase order, each dose of the Covishield vaccine will be priced at Rs 200 with GST of Rs 10. Public sector undertaking HLL Lifecare Ltd has been issued the supply order on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

The first batch of 1.1 crore doses will cost the government Rs 231 crore, while the total amount, including the 4.5 crore doses to be procured later, will cost an estimated Rs 1,176 crore at current rates.

The letter signed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII and RS Manku, Vice President (Govt Business) states: “It is further informed that there is a commitment to purchase further 450 lakh doses from Serum Institute of India Pvt Limited, a manufacturer (through subsidiary Serum Institute of Life Sciences Pvt Limited) at Rs 200 per dose plus GST if applicable by April 2021,”

“This is in continuation to the supply order dated January 11 for supply of 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine as approved by DCGI vide permission dated January 3 for restricted use in emergency situation.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The DGCI has approved two coronavirus vaccines, Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII in India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, for restricted emergency use.