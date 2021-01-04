COVID-19 vaccine | Centre to procure 6.6 crore doses of SII's Covishield at Rs 200 per jab

The Centre will reportedly be sourcing 10% extra stock to keep in reserve.

The Centre has worked out the terms of the coronavirus vaccine purchase agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield, sources told CNBC-TV18 on January 4.

The CNBC-TV18 report said the Centre will procure 6.6 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine from SII for 30 million frontline and healthcare workers at Rs 200 per dose. The government would be signing a Rs 1,300 crore purchase agreement with SII for the same soon.

Notably, the Centre will reportedly be sourcing 10 percent extra stock which will be kept in reserve to factor in wastages, etc.

India approves Covishield, Covaxin vaccines in fight against COVID-19

The Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will cost $3-4 per shot (Rs 219-292) to the government and will be priced at double that rate in private markets, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, said earlier.

He said: "We want the vaccine to be affordable and accessible to all. The government of India will receive it at a far more affordable price of $3-4, since they will be buying in a larger volume."

SII, which is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has a licence to produce the shot and has already manufactured nearly 50 million doses.