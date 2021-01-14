MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine can cause infection? Leave you infertile? Health Minister Harsh Vardhan busts myths

In a series of tweets, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan warned people against downloading fake CoWIN apps, and explained what do people need to do to get vaccinated.

Mohammed Shaikh
January 14, 2021 / 11:44 PM IST
India's vaccination programme is set to begin from January 16 (Representative Image)

India's vaccination programme is set to begin from January 16 (Representative Image)


Ahead of the mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in India on January 16, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to twitter to bust an array of myths circulating online.

The health minister said while there could be temporary side-effects such as mild fever because of the inoculation, a person can not contract COVID-19 from the vaccines.

"You cannot contract COVID-19 because you have been inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine," he said in the next tweet.

Asking people to pay no attention to rumours, he said "there is no scientific evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccine could cause infertility in either men or women."

In a series of tweets later in the day, the minister also warned people against downloading fake CoWIN apps.

The minister said it is "MANDATORY for beneficiaries to be registered on the CoWIN platform to receive COVID-19 Vaccine, and QR Code based vaccination certificate will only be generated for vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the platform".
Mohammed Shaikh
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Dr Harsh Vardhan #India
first published: Jan 14, 2021 11:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16; 3 lakh healthcare workers to receive shots on the first day

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.