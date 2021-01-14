COVID-19 vaccine can cause infection? Leave you infertile? Health Minister Harsh Vardhan busts myths

India's vaccination programme is set to begin from January 16 (Representative Image)

Ahead of the mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in India on January 16, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to twitter to bust an array of myths circulating online.



After being administered #COVID19Vaccine, some individuals may have side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site & bodyache. This is similar to the side effects that occur post some other vaccines.

These are expected to go away on their own after some time. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/VCnJzXu70S January 14, 2021

The health minister said while there could be temporary side-effects such as mild fever because of the inoculation, a person can not contract COVID-19 from the vaccines.

"You cannot contract COVID-19 because you have been inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine," he said in the next tweet.

here is no scientific evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccine

could cause infertility in either men or women."



There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources.#StayInformedStaySafe @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/6ii2EFgpB0

— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021

Asking people to pay no attention to rumours, he said "tIn a series of tweets later in the day, the minister also warned people against downloading fake CoWIN apps.



The self-registration module of #CowinApp has not been released yet. Be wary of any fraudulent apps with similar names that may exist on different platforms. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/7H033KkkQQ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021





It is MANDATORY for beneficiaries to be registered on the #CoWIN platform to receive #COVID19Vaccine QR Code based vaccination certificate will only be generated for #COVID19Vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the CoWIN platform@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/22CXo3iWzr— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 14, 2021

The minister said it is "MANDATORY for beneficiaries to be registered on the CoWIN platform to receive COVID-19 Vaccine, and QR Code based vaccination certificate will only be generated for vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the platform".