COVID-19 vaccine | Boris Johnson says struggle is not over with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval

There are immense logistical challenges, and it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 11:28 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Source: Reuters)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Source: Reuters)

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 2 said the struggle is still not over and that there are "immense logistical challenges" in distributing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that got emergency use approval in the country this morning.

"There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected," the UK Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference.

"It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over," he warned.

The UK become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use on December 2. The county said the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week.

The emergency authorization clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to halt the coronavirus. 

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Also Read: 5 things to know about Pfizer's Covid vaccine

While the UK has ordered enough Pfizer vaccine for 20 million people, it’s not clear how many will arrive by year’s end.

Pfizer said Britain’s emergency use authorization marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.

"This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
Moneycontrol News
