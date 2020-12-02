COVID-19 vaccine | Boris Johnson says struggle is not over with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approval

There are immense logistical challenges, and it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Source: Reuters)

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 2 said the struggle is still not over and that there are "immense logistical challenges" in distributing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that got emergency use approval in the country this morning.

"There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected," the UK Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference.

"It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over," he warned.

The UK become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use on December 2. The county said the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week.

The emergency authorization clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to halt the coronavirus.

While the UK has ordered enough Pfizer vaccine for 20 million people, it’s not clear how many will arrive by year’s end.

Pfizer said Britain’s emergency use authorization marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.

"This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.