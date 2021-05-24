COVID-19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets regulatory approval in 11 countries

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received regulatory approval in 11 countries, sources told news agency PTI on May 24.

Additionally, 11 companies from seven nations have shown interest in technology transfer and production of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Hyderabad-based firm has already applied to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the emergency-use listing of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, which is among the three COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in India.

Bharat Biotech submitted its Expression of Interest (EOI) on April 19 and a pre-submission meeting is slated to be held in May-June 2021, as per WHO documents.

Since Bharat Biotech has not been included in WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) yet, those who have been fully vaccinated by both doses of Covaxin, may not be allowed to travel internationally in nations barring those where it has got regulatory approval.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show