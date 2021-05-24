COVID-19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets regulatory approval in 11 countries
Additionally, 11 companies from seven nations have shown interest in technology transfer and production of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
May 24, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received regulatory approval in 11 countries, sources told news agency PTI on May 24.
The Hyderabad-based firm has already applied to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the emergency-use listing of its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, which is among the three COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in India.
Bharat Biotech submitted its Expression of Interest (EOI) on April 19 and a pre-submission meeting is slated to be held in May-June 2021, as per WHO documents.
Since Bharat Biotech has not been included in WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) yet, those who have been fully vaccinated by both doses of Covaxin, may not be allowed to travel internationally in nations barring those where it has got regulatory approval. Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here