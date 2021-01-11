COVID-19 vaccine | Bharat Biotech to provide 55 lakh Covaxin doses at Rs 295 per dose

Bharat Biotech inked a purchase agreement with the Government of India on January 11 to provide 55 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at Rs 295 per dose, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Indian pharma firm will be providing its coronavirus vaccine directly to 12 states, and the process will be completed in two days by January 14. Dispatches will begin from Hyderabad starting January 12, the report said.

Bharat Biotech will be providing 38.5 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in stage 1 and 16.5 doses in stage 2.

Each single-dose vial will cost around Rs 295 plus taxes, which means each shot of Covaxin will cost around Rs 310.

Earlier in the day, the Serum Institute of India (SII) secured a purchase order for Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield coronavirus vaccine from the Indian government.

Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, which is being manufactured by SII in India, will be available for Rs 220 per vial (inclusive of 14 percent GST) in India. The Centre has inked a deal to procure 11 million doses of the SII COVID-19 vaccine for the massive coronavirus vaccine rollout that is set to begin from January 16.

