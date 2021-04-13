COVID-19 vaccine availability to improve from July, no shortage for priority groups: Dr VK Paul

Representative image

The availability of anti-coronavirus vaccines in India would improve from July, the country's COVID-19 Task Force chief and Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on April 13.

The vaccination drive would be ramped up with the ongoing "Tika Utsav", Paul told CNBC TV 18, adding there was no shortage of vaccines for the priority group. The government's aim was to vaccinate all the eligible beneficiaries - those aged above 45 years, he added.

The overall availability of vaccines in India will "improve from July onwards", Paul said. His remarks come in the backdrop of demands raised by high caseload states to widen the vaccine drive to include even those aged below 45 .

On April 13, the Union health ministry waived the condition to conduct local clinical tests for foreign vaccine makers whose candidates have received clearance from credible regulators for granting emergency use nod.

The applicants, however, will have to conduct mandatory post-approval bridging studies, the ministry said. The first 100 beneficiaries of such vaccines would be assessed for safety outcomes for seven days after being inoculated.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), the government said.

According to Paul, the decision has opened up the Indian market for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which the world's leading vaccine makers.

The government is also engaging with the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin, to provide financial aid to increase their production, he added.