COVID-19 vaccination update | India crosses milestone of administering 22 crore doses: Govt

A total of five lakh anti- coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the people in Goa so far. (Representative image: Reuters)

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 2 said that India has crossed landmark milestone of India crossed the landmark milestone of administering 22 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses. Over 2.25 crore beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated so far. While more than 22 lakh vaccine doses were administered today till 7 pm, said the ministry.

Among other details, the Health Ministry said that 11,37,597 beneficiaries between the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 19,523 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

Adding more, the ministry said that 2,25,40,803 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total of 59,052 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

States like Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

A total of 99,11,519 Healthcare Workers (HCWs), 1,58,39,812 Frontline Workers (FLWs), 2,25,40,803 for 18-44 years of age group, 6,78,25,793 for over 45 years old to 60 years old and 5,93,85,071 for above 60 years have been administered the first dose.

While 68,14,165 HCWs, 85,76,750 FLWs, 59,052 for 18-44 years of age group, 1,09,67,786 for over 45 years old to 60 years old and 1,89,41,698 for above 60 years have taken second dose of vaccine.

On day-138 of the vaccination drive, a total 22,45,112 vaccine doses were given. A total of 20,28,867 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,16,245 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.