COVID-19 Vaccination | Total vaccine doses administered in India exceed 20.86 crore

The central government has so far provided, through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement, more than 22.46 crore doses to states and UTs.

The Central government has notified that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 20.86 crore (20,86,12,834) as of 7 pm on May 28.

13,36,309 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 275 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on May 28.

Cumulatively, 1,66,47,122 beneficiaries have been vaccinated since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

More than 1.84 crore vaccine doses are currently available with states and union territories, and three lakh more will be received by them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said earlier May 28.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The central government has so far provided, through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement, more than 22.46 crore doses to states and UTs.

A total of 1,84,92,677 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said, adding 3,20,380 more doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also mentioned today that by December 2021, all of India will be vaccinated. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has also said India will be able to vaccinate at least its entire adult population by the end of 2021.