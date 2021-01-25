COVID-19 vaccination | Over 19.5 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in 10 days: Health Ministry

As many as 348 adverese events following immunization (AEFI) cases were reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of India's coronavirus vaccination drive

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on January 25 that India has vaccinated more than 19.5 lakh healthcare and front-line workers within 10 days of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16, 2021.

"The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the 10th day in the states and Union territories," the ministry said.

On the tenth day of India's coronavirus vaccination drive, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.10 pm on January 25 across 7,171 sessions.

As many as 348 adverese events following immunization (AEFI) cases were reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of the country's coronavirus vaccination drive, the Health Ministry has informed.

Healthcare and frontline workers in India are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield -- which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

India has shipped COVID-19 vaccines to all of its neighbouring countries under the Vaccine Maitri Initiative, with the exception of Pakistan. Vaccines have also been shipped to Brazil, South Africa, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in India stands at 19,50,183. As per the provisional report, so far, 35,785 vaccination sessions have been held in the country.