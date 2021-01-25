MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination | Over 19.5 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in 10 days: Health Ministry

On the tenth day of India's coronavirus vaccination drive, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.10 pm on January 25 across 7,171 sessions.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
As many as 348 adverese events following immunization (AEFI) cases were reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of India's coronavirus vaccination drive

As many as 348 adverese events following immunization (AEFI) cases were reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of India's coronavirus vaccination drive


The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on January 25 that India has vaccinated more than 19.5 lakh healthcare and front-line workers within 10 days of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started on January 16, 2021.

"The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the 10th day in the states and Union territories," the ministry said.

On the tenth day of India's coronavirus vaccination drive, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.10 pm on January 25 across 7,171 sessions.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in India stands at 19,50,183. As per the provisional report, so far, 35,785 vaccination sessions have been held in the country.
As many as 348 adverese events following immunization (AEFI) cases were reported till 7.10 pm on the tenth day of the country's coronavirus vaccination drive, the Health Ministry has informed.


Healthcare and frontline workers in India are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield -- which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.


India has shipped COVID-19 vaccines to all of its neighbouring countries under the Vaccine Maitri Initiative, with the exception of Pakistan. Vaccines have also been shipped to Brazil, South Africa, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus India #COVID-19 vaccination drive #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India
first published: Jan 25, 2021 08:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.