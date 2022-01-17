COVID-19 | Vaccination of 12-14 age group likely to start from March

(Representational image)

India will begin vaccinating children aged between 12 and 14 against the coronavirus from February-end, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, has said.

The move will further expand the vaccination programme, which opened for the 15-17 age group on January 3. India has in recent weeks seen a spike in Covid cases, believed to be largely driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

"We aim to cover all the 7.4 crore adolescents in the 15-17 age bracket with the first dose by January-end so that we can start vaccinating them with the second dose from early February and finish the second dose by February-end. We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March," Dr Arora told the publication.

India reported 2,58,089 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 3,73,80,253, which includes 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant, data released by the Union Health Ministry on January 17 showed.

On January 3, India started inoculating the 15-18 age group with Bharat BioTech's Covaxin, the only vaccine to get emergency use listing for children.

On Day 1 of the drive, more than 40 lakh children were inoculated. So far, 3.31 crore children have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, India on September 17 reached yet another milestone by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the evening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. This is the first time the country has completed more than two crore vaccinations in one day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Christmas announced the expansion of the world’s biggest vaccination drive to include those aged between 15 and 18. He also said health workers and those above 60 with co-morbidities would be eligible for a “precautionary dose” beginning January 10.