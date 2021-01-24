COVID-19 vaccination India | Telangana woman dies within a week of getting vaccinated, AEFI committee examining cause

A woman healthcare worker, who got her COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 19 in Warangal Urban district, passed away on January 24.

The District Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) committee is examining the 45-year-old healthcare worker's death and will submit its report to the state AEFI Committee soon, the Office of Director of Public Health, Telangana, told news agency ANI.

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker aged 42 years also died post-vaccination in Andhra Pradesh on January 24, sparking protests in the state. She had got vaccinated on January 19 and had to be taken to a hospital on January 21 after she fainted.

India has so far reported eight deaths post coronavirus vaccination, but the Health Ministry has said that none of the deaths can be linked to the vaccine.

The cumulative number of vaccinated healthcare workers across the country stands at 16,13,667 as of January 24. Over the past nine days, 28,613 vaccination sessions have been held in the country.

As many as 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated across around 700 sessions held till 7:30 pm in five States on the ninth day of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The five states were COVID-19 vaccines were administered on January 24 are Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

According to the Health Ministry, only 10 cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported till 7.30 pm on January 24.