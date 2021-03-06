English
COVID-19 vaccination for Indian Army veterans, dependents to begin next week

The coronavirus vacciantion process is likely to commence next week after the completion of registration of Armed Forces medical facilities on Co-WIN platform, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
March 06, 2021 / 08:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Army veterans and their dependents will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals from next week, the Indian Army said in a tweet posted on March 6.

The Indian Army tweet read: “Approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for vaccination of veterans (includes their dependents) and dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals has been received.”

The Indian Army added: “The process is likely to commence next week after the completion of registration of Armed Forces medical facilities on Co-WIN platform. Guidelines for the same will be issued in a few days.”

There are over 3.2 million ex-servicemen (ESM) in India. Their spouses, sons (till the age of 25 or when they start earning, whichever is earlier), unmarried/divorced daughters, parents with a monthly income of less than Rs 9,000 and special children for life count among dependents. There are about 2.3 million Indian Army dependants, however, only those meeting the eligibility criteria will be able to get vaccinated, reported the Hindustan Times.

At present, senior citizens aged above 60 years and those aged above 45 years and suffering from comorbidities are being vaccinated in the country at present.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination #Current Affairs #India #Indian Army
first published: Mar 6, 2021 08:30 pm

