COVID-19 vaccination drive | CoWIN has data of healthcare, frontline workers, no need to register: Health Secretary

Upgrades in the CoWIN app will help the government cater to a target group of 30 crore beneficiaries to begin with.

There are four primary vaccine stores and 37 state vaccine stores in India, from where the COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be sent to the primary healthcare centres, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while spelling out India's coronavirus vaccine delivery management plan at a press briefing in New Delhi on January 5.

“There are four primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Kolkata (West Bengal) and there are 37 state vaccine stores in the country,” Bhushan said during the daily briefing on coronavirus.

They will store the coronavirus vaccines in bulk and distribute them as and when required to the sub-centres. The vaccines will be transported to the sub-centres via passive equipment such as ice boxes, etc. From there on the vaccines will be sent to the primary healthcare centres where the vaccine shots will be administered, he said.

How CoWIN app will let you register for COVID-19 vaccination

The number of vaccines stored, temperature at which they are kept, etc., will be tracked digitally, he added.

As the government is hopeful of beginning the coronavirus vaccine roll-out within the next 10 days, it has clarified that healthcare workers and frontline workers would not have to register themselves as a beneficiary because the health ministry already has their data stored in the CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) vaccine delivery management system.

Presenting the CoWIN Delivery Management Plan, the health secretary informed that upgrades in the CoWIN app will help the government cater to a target group of 30 crore beneficiaries to begin with.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bhushan said information on the next date of vaccination will also be shared with beneficiaries through the CoWIN app. A unique health ID will be generated for each vaccine beneficiary in the CoWIN system, which will help the government keep a track of those requiring the second shot of the vaccine, those who have completed the process, etc.

A QR code-based digital certificate will be sent via the application to those who have been administered both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Tracking any adverse event following the immunisation process will also be done using the CoWIN system, he informed.

The CoWIN Delivery Management plan includes automated session allocation, SMS to be sent in 12 languages, 24x7 helpline, chatbox with pattern recognition to help navigate portal, digital locker for integrated data retrieval and storing of QR code certificate.