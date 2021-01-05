COVID-19 vaccination drive | CoWIN has data of healthcare, frontline workers, no need to register: Health Secretary

Upgrades in the CoWIN app will help the government cater to a target group of 30 crore beneficiaries to begin with.
There are four primary vaccine stores and 37 state vaccine stores in India, from where the COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be sent to the primary healthcare centres, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while spelling out India's coronavirus vaccine delivery management plan at a press briefing in New Delhi on January 5.
“There are four primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), and Kolkata (West Bengal) and there are 37 state vaccine stores in the country,” Bhushan said during the daily briefing on coronavirus.
They will store the coronavirus vaccines in bulk and distribute them as and when required to the sub-centres. The vaccines will be transported to the sub-centres via passive equipment such as ice boxes, etc. From there on the vaccines will be sent to the primary healthcare centres where the vaccine shots will be administered, he said.
How CoWIN app will let you register for COVID-19 vaccination
The number of vaccines stored, temperature at which they are kept, etc., will be tracked digitally, he added.
As the government is hopeful of beginning the coronavirus vaccine roll-out within the next 10 days, it has clarified that healthcare workers and frontline workers would not have to register themselves as a beneficiary because the health ministry already has their data stored in the CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) vaccine delivery management system.
Presenting the CoWIN Delivery Management Plan, the health secretary informed that upgrades in the CoWIN app will help the government cater to a target group of 30 crore beneficiaries to begin with.
Bhushan said information on the next date of vaccination will also be shared with beneficiaries through the CoWIN app. A unique health ID will be generated for each vaccine beneficiary in the CoWIN system, which will help the government keep a track of those requiring the second shot of the vaccine, those who have completed the process, etc.
A QR code-based digital certificate will be sent via the application to those who have been administered both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Tracking any adverse event following the immunisation process will also be done using the CoWIN system, he informed.
The CoWIN Delivery Management plan includes automated session allocation, SMS to be sent in 12 languages, 24x7 helpline, chatbox with pattern recognition to help navigate portal, digital locker for integrated data retrieval and storing of QR code certificate.
Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here