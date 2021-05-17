COVID-19 vaccination | Are younger women more vulnerable to blood clotting post-immunisation? Here’s what we know

Representational image

Doctor Rajib Dasgupta of the National AEFI Committee said on May 17 that younger women are more vulnerable to suffer blood clotting post-vaccination.

In a report submitted on May 17, the National AEFI (adverse event following immunization) committee has informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that “bleeding and clotting cases following COVID-19 vaccination in India are minuscule and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country”.



CNBC-TV18 quoted Dr Dasgupta as saying that one of “serious and common event is allergic reaction during vaccination; we hope not too many blood clotting events are missed.”

Dasgupta added: “Establishing causal link will take more time on blood clotting.”

According to CBC News, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had jointly announced in April 2021 that out of nearly seven million coronavirus vaccine doses administered, half-dozen women between aged 18 to 48 showed symptoms up to two weeks post-vaccination.

Similarly, in Europe too, most blood clotting cases post-immunisation using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine were reported among women aged below 55 years, reported Business Insider. However, the European Medicines Agency had clarified that the shots themselves were not the cause.

In all the cases reported in the United States, blood clotting in the brain or cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was accompanied by low blood platelet count. Also, most of these women had pre-existing health conditions, such as hypertension, hyperthyroidism, asthma, and obesity.

Now, though there are reports of severe AEFI among men coming in as well, global trends thus far seem to suggest that women make up for most of the cases, the CBC News report released mid-April stated.

Business Insider quoted Mary Cushman, professor of medicine at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, as saying that younger women are more susceptible to “developing certain types of blood clots regardless of their vaccine status”.

She further said that hormonal birth control and pregnancy may have a role to play in elevating the risk. Obesity and genetic factors may increase a person’s risk of developing a blood clot too, Cushman added.

However, medical experts have said that far more research and data are needed to establish any causal link or draw firm conclusions about post-vaccination blood clots.